|
|
James "Fran" McCorriston of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, April 13,2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 95.
Born in Trenton he was a lifelong resident of Florence. Fran wasa proud Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Salt Lake City in WWII and fought in the battle of the Komandorski Islands. He formerly worked at Griffin Pipe Foundry in Florence and was a teacher for 25 years at the Burlington County Vocational School where he was known as "Boss".
He was an electrical inspector for the Middle Department and did electrical maintenance work for the Special Services School in Medford after he retired from teaching and inspecting. He was a member of the former St. Clares Church, the Florence Yacht Club,the Good Neighbor Seniors Citizen's Club and the Florence American Legion Post #194 and was a volunteer firefighter in his earlier years.
He loved walking his dog every day, riding his scooter around town, gardening, camping and making wooden toys for his grandchildren. Fran was always ready to help anyone with anything. He was an avid reader and loved and enjoyed attending his Navy ship reunions for more than 25 years. Fran will surely be missed.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet(Jones) and sons John and Jamie and a brother Joseph, he leaves to cherish his memory his children Donna (Tim) Ryan, Margaret (Frank) Gonzalez, Debra Zube (John Pappano), former son-in-law Gregg Zube, Kathleen (Frank) Csik, Timothy (Jeannie) McCorriston, daughter -in- law Donna McCorriston and sister-in-law Elaine. He also leaves behind a special friend Rosemary and his loving dog "Max". He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren whom he was very proud of and their spouses, 23 great grandchildren as well as his extended family and many dear friends.
A special thankyou to his grandchildren Timmy and Missy for caring for him at the end.
Services will be private. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison Funeral Home 214 W. Front St. Florence. Fran would like everyone to remember him in their own way. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Dennison Funeral Home
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 20, 2020