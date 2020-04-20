Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCorriston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Fran" McCorriston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Fran" McCorriston Obituary
James "Fran" McCorriston of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, April 13,2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 95.

Born in Trenton he was a lifelong resident of Florence. Fran wasa proud Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Salt Lake City in WWII and fought in the battle of the Komandorski Islands. He formerly worked at Griffin Pipe Foundry in Florence and was a teacher for 25 years at the Burlington County Vocational School where he was known as "Boss".

He was an electrical inspector for the Middle Department and did electrical maintenance work for the Special Services School in Medford after he retired from teaching and inspecting. He was a member of the former St. Clares Church, the Florence Yacht Club,the Good Neighbor Seniors Citizen's Club and the Florence American Legion Post #194 and was a volunteer firefighter in his earlier years.

He loved walking his dog every day, riding his scooter around town, gardening, camping and making wooden toys for his grandchildren. Fran was always ready to help anyone with anything. He was an avid reader and loved and enjoyed attending his Navy ship reunions for more than 25 years. Fran will surely be missed.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet(Jones) and sons John and Jamie and a brother Joseph, he leaves to cherish his memory his children Donna (Tim) Ryan, Margaret (Frank) Gonzalez, Debra Zube (John Pappano), former son-in-law Gregg Zube, Kathleen (Frank) Csik, Timothy (Jeannie) McCorriston, daughter -in- law Donna McCorriston and sister-in-law Elaine. He also leaves behind a special friend Rosemary and his loving dog "Max". He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren whom he was very proud of and their spouses, 23 great grandchildren as well as his extended family and many dear friends.

A special thankyou to his grandchildren Timmy and Missy for caring for him at the end.

Services will be private. Professional services under the care and direction of Dennison Funeral Home 214 W. Front St. Florence. Fran would like everyone to remember him in their own way. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -