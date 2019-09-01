|
|
James Patrick Burke passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was 50.
Jamie, as he was known to his family and childhood friends, was born March 15, 1969 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, N.J., the youngest of seven living brothers and sisters. He was a resident of Cinnaminson, N.J., although he had also lived at a very young age with his family on Kwajalein, one of the Marshall Islands in Micronesia.
The much-loved son of Thomas and Mary Jo Burke, he is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Jr. (Pam), Joseph (Maureen), Mary Kathryn Ley (the late Theodore), Michael (Tracy), Kevin (Lynne), and Rosanne Purcell (John). Jamie was the uncle of 18 nephews and nieces, and will also be greatly missed by his companion, Alexis Noel.
Jamie worked as a carpenter until a work- related injury prevented him from working consistently in that profession again. He used much of that available time in his last years to look after his loving parents.
Jamie had a quick wit, friendly personality, a good and thoughtful heart, and loved his family.
"I do not seek to understand in order that I may believe, but rather, I believe in order that I may understand."
~St. Augustine of Hippo
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. His Requiem Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2226 Riverton Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' name to Maryville Addiction Treatment Center, 129 Johnson Rd., Suite 7, Turnersville, NJ 08012. (855) 823-3428.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 1, 2019