Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
James R. Blehl

James R. Blehl Obituary
James R. Blehl of Riverside passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Cooper Hospital/Univ. Medical Center, Camden. He was 52.

James was a lifelong resident of Riverside and was employed as a machinist for Du Mor Blade Co., Cinnaminson.

He was an avid fisherman and a skilled big game hunter. He loved to talk about the outdoors and his hunting trips.

James was the beloved son of Kathleen A. Blehl and the late James W. Blehl, and the dear brother of Cynthia George (Dennis) and Carol Mailhiot (David). He is also survived by his longtime friend, Aileen Kerwin, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, services will be held privately.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020
