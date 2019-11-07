|
James R. Cadwell Jr. of Florence passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was 60.
Born in New Berlin, N.Y., James was raised in Willingboro and Buena, N.J. before moving to Florence in 2003.
He started his truck driving career with Dickson trucking and worked for Jevic, New Century and was working for Gray Trucking. James was a member of the Antique Truck Association of America.
He enjoyed hunting, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and working on trucks. He would help anybody who needed it.
Preceded in death by his father, James R. Cadwell Sr., he is survived by his wife, Deidre (Duggan); his son, James Cadwell III; his mother, Rosaliee Cadwell; four sisters, Laurie Walker (Ron), Theresa Walsh (Jim), Joanne Imperatore, and Melinda Picchi; as well as extended family and many dear friends.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Casual dress is requested.
Memorial donations in James' name may be sent to All In To Win Foundation (pediatric cancer) at allintowinfoundation.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 7, 2019