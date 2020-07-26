1/
James R. Gilbert Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R Gilbert Jr. of Delran, suddenly passed away on July 19, 2020. He was 52.

Not many knew Jimmy but those who did knew his kind heart. He may have not liked cooking but he loved to eat, especially dinner at the diner in Maple Shade; he'd enjoy the famous pulled pork sandwich. And his mom's soups were also high on his list. Jimmy was an unabashed dog lover lavishing attention on his "buddies" Katie, Lilly, Abby, Chase, Pip, and Rallo. If his T.V was on he'd most likely be checking out anything military related especially old army movies. He cheered for the Phillies, the Eagles, the Flyers and enjoyed a little fishing with his dad.

Jimmy is survived by his parents: James and Liona, his siblings: Jeffrey and Julie (Shane), three loving nephews: Brandon, Nicholas, and Matthew, and many Aunts and Uncles.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside, N.J.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Funeral Home
Bridgeboro & Walsh
Riverside, NJ 08075
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved