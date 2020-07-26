James R Gilbert Jr. of Delran, suddenly passed away on July 19, 2020. He was 52.



Not many knew Jimmy but those who did knew his kind heart. He may have not liked cooking but he loved to eat, especially dinner at the diner in Maple Shade; he'd enjoy the famous pulled pork sandwich. And his mom's soups were also high on his list. Jimmy was an unabashed dog lover lavishing attention on his "buddies" Katie, Lilly, Abby, Chase, Pip, and Rallo. If his T.V was on he'd most likely be checking out anything military related especially old army movies. He cheered for the Phillies, the Eagles, the Flyers and enjoyed a little fishing with his dad.



Jimmy is survived by his parents: James and Liona, his siblings: Jeffrey and Julie (Shane), three loving nephews: Brandon, Nicholas, and Matthew, and many Aunts and Uncles.



Services will be held privately by the family.



Sweeney Funeral Home



Riverside, N.J.



