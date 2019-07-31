Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
James Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Schneider


1941 - 2019
James R. Schneider Obituary
James R. Schneider of Hainesport passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly. He was 77.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., the son of the late Leo and Regina Schneider. He was married to the late Mary Schneider.

James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was an avid Philly sports fan and enjoyed watching the Eagles and Phillies. He worked at Lockheed Martin for over 30 years and was known by his co- workers as "Dutch."

He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Gurley (Phil); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Betsy Mroczkowski (Dennis), Rodger Schneider (Diana), and Jane Johnson (Walt); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his children, Jimmy Schneider, Leo Schneider, and Lorraine Stayton; and sister, Clare Schneider.

Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport.

Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to Catholic Relief Services, attn: Planned Giving Department, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21298.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 31, 2019
