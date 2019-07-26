|
James Robert Donaldson
James R. Donaldson of Orange Grove, Texas passed away in peace Friday, June 28, 2019. He was 72.
He was born on March 27, 1947 in Beverly, New Jersey to Nora Ann Gillis and James Albert Donaldson.
James will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father and devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a country musician who loved playing bass guitar.
He leaves behind his beloved friend and loving wife of 46 years, Hazel Irene Donaldson; his children, Daniel and Janet Carson, Edie and Steve Duncan, Jr., Lana and John Harriman, Angel and Glen West, Kathy and Clifford Parker, and Lawrence and Patricia Perrone; his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, as well as beloved friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 158 Warren St. in Beverly, New Jersey 08010.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Palmyra High School Band in James Robert Donaldson's name. He was a trumpet player in the Palmyra band and loved his school and the band.
Condolences, cards, and flowers to his wife may be sent to: Hazel Donaldson, 172 County Road 3075, Orange Grove, Texas 78372.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at the website listed below and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Holmgreen Mortuary
Alice, Texas
www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019