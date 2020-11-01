James Thomas Bozarth Jr. of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away in the comfort of his own home while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was 63.
Mr. Bozarth was born in Mount Holly, N.J. and had resided in the Burlington County area before moving to Tabernacle 30 years ago. He worked as a trailer mechanic with Atlantic Trailer for many years. James was an extremely handy individual and a muscle car enthusiast. He had a collection of muscle cars, many that he rebuilt himself. He also enjoyed gardening in his free time. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
James is survived by his beloved spouse, Bonnie (Shearer) Bozarth; his children, James Thomas Bozarth III (Erin), Brandi Marie Coleman (Keith), and Angela "Nikki" Bozarth; brothers, George, William, and Charles; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Bozarth Sr. and Barbara (Ghaul) Bozarth, and his brother, Richard Bozarth.
At the request of the family, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James' honor may be made to Samaritan Hospice by mailing a check to the Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176, or online at samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now
