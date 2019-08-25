|
|
James Thomas Warner of Southampton, N.J. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He was 79.
Born in Collingswood, N.J., he was the son of the late William Warner Jr. and the late Lillian S. (Baxter) Warner, and had resided in Southampton since 1985, moving there from Marlton, N.J.
A Contract Negotiator for Lockheed Martin in East Windsor, N.J., he was with the company for many years and was a graduate of Rutgers University in Camden, N.J.
He was an active golfer and member of Golden Pheasant Country Club in Medford and also was well known at Medford Fitness.
James was the beloved husband of Joanne (Oldfield) Warner of Southampton, and the loving father of Jeffrey Scott Warner and his wife, Paige, of Shamong, N.J., Keith Eric Warner of Ashville, N.C. and Karen Condurso of Southampton, N.J. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Brossmer and her husband, Curtis, of Brooks, Maine, and his grandchildren, Sydny Warner, Scott Warner, Dakota Condurso, Ryanna Warner, Ian Warner, Lillian Warner and Shaylyn Warner.
Funeral arrangements are being held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations to: Prosecutors Initiative, Attn: Straight To Treatment, City of Burlington, 525 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016 ([email protected]).
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 25, 2019