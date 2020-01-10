|
James Tyrone Woods of Willingboro, N.J. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was 75.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; his sons, Travis and Eric; sisters, Emily Fitch and Andrea Jones; brothers, Derek Francis and Anthony Greer; two special daughters; four grandchildren; two great granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Bethel AME Church, 512 N. Church St., Moorestown, N.J., where a viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
May Funeral Homes,
Camden, Pennsauken,
Vineland, Willingboro
& Sicklerville, N.J.
and Philadelphia, Pa.
www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 10, 2020