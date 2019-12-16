Home

James W. "The Bikeman" Atkinson

James W. "The Bikeman" Atkinson passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2019 at Care One, Moorestown, surrounded by his family. He was 89.

Jim was a lifelong resident of Riverside. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Data Pro, Delran.

Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Hullings). Devoted father of Linda A. Marter (the late Richard S. Jr.) and Susan A. Pancoast. Dear brother of Edward, Ronald, Bill and the late Fred, Rose Kacy and Kathryn White. Loving grandfather of Richard S. Marter III (Jennifer), Christopher J. Marter, Nathan I. Marter (Jessica) and Marisa L. Pancoast. great grandfather of Emma P, Jade C., Nathan I., Claire P. and Richard S IV.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, N.J., followed by his memorial service at 8.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or Zion Lutheran Church, 218 S Fairview St., Riverside, NJ 08075.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 16, 2019
