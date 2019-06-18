|
James William Nixon died at home in Grandy, N.C. surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 76.
He leaves behind his wife, Florence, his daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Andy Cabaniss.
James was born March 16, 1943 in Vincentown, N.J. to Theron and Marie Nixon. He was an avid fisherman and horseshoe player. He loved doo-wop music and his Philadelphia teams – the Phillies and the Eagles. He wrote freelance articles for dirt racing tracks around the northeast due to his love of the sport. He remained a brave, iron-willed man, even throughout his final months.
James is survived by his sister, Marian Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jenny McDowell.
The family would like to thank the staff of Community Home Care and Hospice for their support and attentive treatment.
James requested to donate his body for research. There will be a Celebration of Life in New Jersey at a later date.
