James W. Sullivan Sr. of Cinnaminson passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 89.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children, Karen, James Jr. (Cindy), Mike, and David; two granddaughters; and one great granddaughter.
James was born in New York City. He was a longtime resident of the South Jersey area. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Palmyra, where he was a Warden and served on the Vestry. He was also a past member of the Palmyra Ambulance Association.
James spent much of his early life in Merchantville and Cape May. He met his future wife, Nancy, in Cape May.
James graduated from Merchantville High School, received a BA from Gettysburg College where he was in the ROTC and entered the Air Force upon graduation.
James taught math at Riverside High and the Haddonfield School District. He then obtained a master's degree from Temple University, and became a guidance counselor at Haddonfield High School. In 1969, James obtained a doctorate degree from Temple University and worked as a drug counselor at Horizon House in Philadelphia, and then at Operation Concern. In 1975, he became licensed in New Jersey as a psychologist. He was a private practice psychologist in Cherry Hill, N.J. for 20 years. He retired in 2000.
James and his family enjoyed vacations and friends in Surry, Maine and Cape May, N.J..
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St. Riverton, NJ 08077. Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home Web site listed below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019