Jan D. Gibson passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Gordon's Hospice Center in Statesville, NC. He was 74.



He was born on June 17, 1946 in Camden, N.J. to Mr. Howard W. Gibson and Jean S. Gibson, Jan grew up in Burlington City and was a longtime resident. On July 8, 1972 he married Betty Walter in Beverly United Methodist Church in Burlington County.



He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching baseball and tennis and in his spare time he played on a bowling league for close to 40 years. Jan also loved his black coffee with two scoops of sugar daily. Jan loved to dance with his spouse and be a part of his grandchildren's activities which included Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, cheerleading, dance, soccer, and football. He had a knack for providing his grandchildren with lifelong lessons that they carry though their own lives.



The wife of the late Jan, his wife of 48 years, she is survived by two children, Jason Gibson and Justin Gibson, who also reside in North Carolina and in remembrance of his late son, Jeffery Gibson. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Cole Gibson, Seth Dickelman, Gabriella Gibson, and Zoey Gibson. Jan is also survived by his brothers Gary Gibson of Edgewater Park, N.J., James Gibson of Troutman N.C. and late brother Donald Gibson from Palmyra, N.J.



Many individuals have reached out regarding Jan's passing, the funeral, and how they can assist in these difficult times. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to help defray any medical expenses and other costs. Jan Gibson's last wishes were to hold a Zoom session where everyone can meet safely. Relatives and friends this Zoom event will be posted on Facebook and include the date and time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store