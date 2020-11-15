Jane (Armstrong) Costello passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Medford Leas. She was 89.



Jane was a resident of Moorestown, N.J., for many years before moving to Medford. Family and loved ones will remember Jane as being a very kind and generous woman with a playful spirit. Once her family was raised, she volunteered with many organizations including Contact, Hospice, her church, and Medford Leas. A friend in need could always count on Jane for a pot of soup, and many phone calls offering help, or a listening ear. In her free time, Jane was an active member of the Embroiderers' Guild and Sewing Guild.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, William C. A. Costello Jr.; and her grandson, Patrick O'Dea.



She is survived by her children, Cathy O'Dea (Rich), Alice Flynn (Mike), Mary Jane Costello, Bill Costello (Vesna), and Trisha Costello (Cabell); and her seven grandchildren.



Family and friends are welcome to her viewing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 42 West Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057, followed by her interment in New St. Mary's Cemetery, 515 W Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Medford Leas Residents Association (MLRA) Employee Appreciation Fund, 1 Medford Leas Way, Medford NJ 08055.



Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.