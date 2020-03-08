Home

Jane Condon

Jane Condon Obituary
Jane Condon of Delanco, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. She was 88.

She also lived for many years in Wayne, N.J. and Coxsackie, N.Y.

She was the loving wife of the late David W. Condon for almost 60 years, dear mother to Bill (Linda), and David, and loving grandmother to Bradley Condon, Kristen Murter (Dan), and Holly Condon, Linda's children, Krista Guerrieri, Dana Guerrieri, and Rachel Wolf (Josh), and great grandmother to Jason.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Rt. 70 in Cherry Hill, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
