Jane Francis Hutchinson (Wojtowicz) of Palmyra, N.J. passed, away August 27 with her son Kevin by her side. She was 78.Jane was the beloved wife of the late Allan George Hutchinson, loving mother of Susan Jane Johnson (Bruce) of Frederick MD, Allan George Hutchinson Jr. of Gloucester NJ, Kenneth Hutchinson (Deidre) of North East MD, and Kevin Hutchinson of Palmyra N.J.Also survived by grandchildren Adam, Ayla, Nathan, Paul, Maria and great grandchild Austin. Dear sister of Barbara Dilks (David) of Pa., Virgina Campbell of CT, Steven Wojtowicz of AZ and the late Mary Whalen (James) and Stanley Wojtowicz (Joyce) of Philadelphia.Jane was a graduate of Saint Cecilia's and Saint Herbert's high school for girls and was employed most for life as an administrative assistant. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved camping, going to the beach, dancing the jitterbug and watching ice skating. She enjoyed teaching children at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Riverton. Jane also served on the Palmyra Board of Education.A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.Condolences & video tribute at the website below.Weber Funeral Home