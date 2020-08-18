Jane Louise (Vesvres) Gilbert of Southampton N.J. passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was 90.She was born to the late Jules and Martha Vesvres of London, Ontario, Canada, and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gilbert.She was the beloved mother of Michael, Dennis, and Karen Balliet and her husband, Dave, and is survived by three grandchildren, Janine Gilbert, Roseanne Balliet and Steven Balliet.Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. Interment services will follow on Thursday at the Our Lady of Pompeii Cemetery in Vineland, N.J.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,Medford