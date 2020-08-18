1/
Jane L. Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Louise (Vesvres) Gilbert of Southampton N.J. passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was 90.

She was born to the late Jules and Martha Vesvres of London, Ontario, Canada, and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gilbert.

She was the beloved mother of Michael, Dennis, and Karen Balliet and her husband, Dave, and is survived by three grandchildren, Janine Gilbert, Roseanne Balliet and Steven Balliet.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. Interment services will follow on Thursday at the Our Lady of Pompeii Cemetery in Vineland, N.J.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to Samaritan Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley and Stow Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved