Jane Meryl Kielt, passed peacefully on Feb. 24, 2020 in the company of her loving husband. She was born on March 18, 1954 in Manhattan, the second of two daughters to Roy and Henie Horton. She was 65.
A prolific artist, Jane's medium included watercolors and oil pastels that her friends and family will treasure forever. She shared her love for art not only with her three grandchildren, but with schoolchildren as an art teacher.
Most recently she taught in the Maple Shade School District.
In retirement, Jane and her husband Larry traveled extensively with their friends. She was an avid reader and loved being a part of two book clubs. She often crocheted afghans and teddy bears for loved ones.
Jane is survived by her husband Larry; daughter Cecelia Gaines and husband Tom; son Andrew Kielt and wife Stephanie; three grandchildren: Hannah Kielt, Walter and Roy Gaines; and countless relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27th from 9 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral service, both at Mt. Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Entombment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill, N.J. In lieu of flowers, please continue to support 'Jane's Village' through theMMRF.org.
Mt. Laurel Home for Funerals
Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 26, 2020