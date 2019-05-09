|
Mrs. Jane Marie (Cushing) Lipiec of Burlington, N.J. passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, in Huntersville, N.C. She was 93.
She resided in Denver, N.C. since 2015 with her daughter and son-in-law, Jim.
Raised in Trenton, N.J., she was born Nov. 14, 1925 in Carbondale - Lakawanna County, Pa., to the late Myrteleine Walker Cushing and the late David Cushing.
Jane graduated from Cathedral High School in Trenton, N.J.
Married to the late Ernest Frank Lipiec in 1948, she was the co-owner of Burlington Cleaners and Tailors with her late husband.
She is survived and loved by her daughter, Diane Lipiec-Fauver (Jim), and her sons, John Lipiec (Dorothy) and Ernest Lipiec (Lisa). She was the beloved grandmother of Colleen Fenerty, Bryan Fenerty, Megan Palentchar, Jessica Matthews, Melanie Lipiec, and the late JD Lipiec, and great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren.
She loved milkshakes, reading and visiting with her friends.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the chapel in the mausoleum at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130, Burlington, NJ 08016, where the burial will take place.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 9, 2019