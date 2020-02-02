|
|
Jane N. Challender of Hainesport passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 94.
Born in Mount Holly, Jane was a longtime Hainesport resident.
She was a graduate of Glassboro State College, a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority, and a retired fourth grade teacher in Lumberton, at the Florence L. Walther School.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hainesport, and a member of the sewing circle at the church. Jane enjoyed sewing, quilting, and knitting. She won several ribbons at the Burlington County Farm Fair, and also knit Christmas stockings for the family.
Jane is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Linda Challender of Hainesport, a daughter, Sally Challender of North Carolina; six grandchildren, William (Susan), Bruce (Liz), Brian (Brook), Amanda (Mounir), Ryan (Cheryl), and Sam; and nine great grandchildren, William, Evan, Emily, Claudia, Colin, Bryce, Brody, Elizabeth, and Autumn. She also is survived by her sister, Dorothy Mulholland of Medford; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Highway, Hainesport, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in her name may be made to a local food bank or a .
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020