Jane Parcels Humble, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family.

Born Aug. 17, 1953 to John L. Parcels and Vivian Brown Parcels of Columbus, N.J., Jane was a resident of the area all her life. A former Miss Columbus and an avid equestrian, Jane was most known for her infectious laugh and love of family, friends, and the Lord. 

She spent most of her career teaching 7th grade reading comprehension at Northern Burlington County Regional Middle School. Spending time on the beach with her children and grandchildren in Long Beach Island, N.J. filled her summers with joy.

Jane will be missed dearly by so many loved ones – her family and friends, and the people throughout the community whose lives she touched. 

Jane is survived by her beloved husband of over 41 years, James M. Humble; three sons and their wives, Craig J. Humble and Sarah of Columbus, Evan P. Humble and Rebecca of Bryn Mawr, Pa., and John L. Humble and Kate of Springfield, N.J.; brother, John L. Parcels Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Vivian P. Showalter and her husband, Dr. David Scott Showalter, of Denver, Colo.; and four grandchildren, James, Vivian, Jack and Everett Humble; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, John L. "Roy" and Vivian Parcels. 

At the request of the family, services and interment will be held privately.  A celebration of Jane's life will be scheduled at a future date.

A live stream service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/32103611

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Tumor Research Fund at Penn Medicine through pennmedicine.org/BrainCancerResearch or by check, made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania," mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA  19104.  All donations should note "In memory of Jane Humble."

Huber-Moore Funeral Home,

Bordentown

www.huberfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huber-Moore Funeral Home - Bordentown, NJ
