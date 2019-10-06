Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
More Obituaries for Janet Rossell
Janet C. Rossell

Janet C. Rossell Obituary
Janet C. Rossell of Lumberton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 66.

Born in Philadelphia, Janet grew up in Upper Darby, Pa., and was a Lumberton resident since 1977.

She was a retired registered nurse with Kennedy Hospital where she retired as director of nursing. Janet was a lifetime member of the Lumberton Emergency Squad, and a former member of the Lumberton Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She served on the Lumberton Township Committee for many years and was the former mayor of Lumberton.

Janet is survived by her husband of 39 years, James Rossell Jr.; three daughters, Audrey Hassert (Scott) of Knoxville, Tenn., Lisa Rodilosso (Joe) of Sewell, N.J., and Christine Zuber (Joe) of Lumberton; and eight grandchildren. She also is survived by a brother, Thomas Reber of Williamstown.

Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly., where friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , .

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019
