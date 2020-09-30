Janet Evelyn Davies, of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, N.J. She was 64.
Mrs. Davies was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and resided in Westampton, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel 33 years ago. Janet was VP of Patient Care Services at Inspira Health Network in Vinland, NJ. She was extremely passionate about skiing and was a member of the South Jersey Ski Club. She also enjoyed going to the beach and traveling. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially with her grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Janet is survived by her beloved spouse, Mark E. Rickards; daughter, Jennifer D'Ambrosio; step-children, Robyn Radomicki, Ryan Rickards, Ashley Umberger; brother, Craig Davies (Sandy); grandchildren, Brayden, Carter, Cain, Rebecca, Zachary.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m. immediately followed by the memorial service, both at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ.
Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Janet may be made to The Inspira Health Foundation by mailing a check with "Janet Davies Nursing Education" in the memo, to 2950 College Dr., St 1F, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations may also be designated to the Nursing Education Fund online at the address: www.inspirafoundation.org/give/
.
Mt. Laurel Home for Funerals