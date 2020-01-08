|
|
She would not only take you into her home, but Janet would make sure you had a warm meal. And finish off that meal with a little Ewwy Gooey cake.
Janet was that 10% that does 90% of the work, especially at the Moravian Church. She sang in choir, taught bible school, and played the piano. She was always on-the-go looking to do something nice. Come Christmas she would bake cookies for all the lucky ones she knew.
Wildwood, N.J. was her favorite vacation getaway, but, for a peaceful place she would escape to Lancaster. Family retreats with her husband to upstate New York cabin for some country life. She was a fashionista, had to shop in Philly and she maintained a perfect figure most of her adult life. She loved the soulful sounds of Smoky Robinson, The Temptations, and the beat of Johnny Cash. If her T.V. was on, she would be checking out a little Murder She Wrote, Jeopardy, and The Price is Right.
She'd meet a guy named Bob while out roller skating; they'd share a 58-year marriage blessed by children: Lisa Caceres, Rob Miller, and Jenifer Miller Fenton (Donald); grandchildren: Philip, Shayne, and Dakota, and her great-grandchildren: Michael Jr. (Kelsey), Raelyn, Philip Jr., Kaylee, Zack, Madelyn, Serenity and little Phil. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Stadtfeld (Bud), and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the extended Philadelphia family.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and George Marston, and her grandchildren, Michael Caceres and Zachary Horton.
Come celebrate 76 great years from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, followed by an 11 a.m. service at the First Moravian Church, Riverside. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to online at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020