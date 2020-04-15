Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Janet E. Wells


1932 - 2020
Janet E. Wells
Janet E. Wells of Southampton passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton. She was 87.

Born in Trenton, Mrs. Wells was a lifelong area resident and wife of the late Theron P. (Bud) Wells. She was a former cafeteria worker at Southampton Township Schools and Co-owner of Bud Wells Pick Your Own Blueberry Farm. She was the daughter of the late Thomas & Johanna Parker, Jr. Janet was a member of the Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and was a longtime member of the Women's Guild at the Church.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (Gary) Poinsett and her son David Wells (Stephanie Scopelitis); 3 grandchildren: Janelle Poinsett, John Wells, & Amy Wells and her sister Mary Johanna Lounsberry. She was the sister of the late Thomas Parker, III.

Due to Covid19, funeral services and burial at Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle will be private. Contributions in Mrs. Wells memory may be made to the Hampton Lakes Emergency Squad, 4 Holly Blvd, Southampton Township, NJ 08088.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 15, 2020
