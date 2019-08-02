|
Janet M. (Jones) Kaluhiokalani passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was 87.
Born in Roebling, Janet was a resident of Riverside for 64 years, recently moving to Burlington Township. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 79, Riverside.
Janet was the beloved wife of the late Reuben S. "Dutch", and the devoted mother of Karl A. Sr. (Kathleen), Gary J. (Barbara) and the late Chris F. and the late Karen G. She is also survived by many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
