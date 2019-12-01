Home

Givnish Funeral Home of Cinnaminson
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Janet M. Karrmann

Janet M. Karrmann Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Janet M. Karrmann(nee Menta), announce her passing on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Janet was a long time resident of Cinnaminson and passed away peacefully at her home.

She was the beloved wife of Wallace Karrmann, who passed away in 2001. Janet was a loving mom to Paul Karrmann (Rachel) and Tara Jans (Garay), and devoted grandmom to Morgan and Mason Jans; Sarah and Adam Karrmann. Janet will be dearly missed by her cousins and friends, as well as her pet birds Marley and Maxy.

Janet had a tremendous passion for travel, and exotic birds. In her spare time she enjoyed shopping for her grandchildren, gardening, volunteering to read in local schools and volunteering throughout her community. Some of her best memories were made spending time with her family at the Jersey shore.

A viewing for Janet M. Karrmann will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Monday December 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m.; service starting at 11 a.m. An interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. To share your fondest memories of Janet, please visit Givnish.com. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Janet's name to A Helping Wing (http://ahelpingwing.org/)

Givnish Funeral Homes

Cinnaminson, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
