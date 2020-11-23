Janet Virginia Warner Couvillion
Janet Virginia Warner Couvillion, of Medford
November 22, 1937 - November 22, 2020
Jan was born in Juliustown, NJ to the late Gladys and William Warner, and grew up in Lumberton. Upon her 1956 graduation from Rancocas Valley High School, Jan went to work for New Jersey Bell, she was even crowned "Miss Princess Phone."
In 1962, Jan married West Point grad Donald Couvillion and embarked on the adventure of being an Army Wife. In their 33 years together, Jan and Don raised two children and shared 10 different homes in 5 different states. When they came back to NJ and settled in Medford, Jan resumed her job with the phone company until her retirement in 1997. After Don's passing, Jan kept busy as a Docent at the Philadelphia Zoo, where she met her second husband, Robert Williams. Jan and Bob had 10 happy years together before he passed.
Jan was fiercely independent, extremely stylish, incredibly stubborn, amazingly organized and truly beautiful. She loved the theater, the beach, the Home Shopping Network, mystery novels, travel, concerts, animals, and a nice glass of chardonnay.
Janet is survived by her daughter Caprice (Mark) LeMire of Tabernacle, NJ, her son Collin (Julie) Couvillion of New York, NY, her grandchildren Paisley (Drew) Pedano, Luke (Marcella) LeMire and Marielle LeMire, her great-granddaughter Grace LeMire, her cousin Patricia Millinghausen, who was like a sister to her, and a devoted circle of friends whose support has been invaluable.
Relatives and friends may attend her viewing on Friday, November 27 from 2-4 PM at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private at West Point Cemetery, West Point, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(www.michaeljfox.org
), P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.