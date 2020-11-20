Janice Coles
Janice Coles, of Medford, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Virtua Memorial, Mt. Holly. She was 94.
Born on April 12, 1926 in Mount Holly, the daughter of the late John and Marlowe Brown. Janice grew up in Lumberton and lived most of her life in the Mount Holly area.
She loved to travel and her favorite destination was Spain. She enjoyed home decorating. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Burlington County Country Club. She loved animals, especially spending time with the family dogs, Bubba, Jenny, Loo Loo, and Kit Kat. Her favorite place to eat was The Crab Trap in Somers Point, NJ.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Mary (Vernon) Dancer, Nancy (Mark) Adams, and Anne Dackis; grandchildren, Stephanie Arey, Joseph Coles, Amy Ashenfelter, Lauren (Julie) Zanieski, Jessica (Brian) Engle, William Dackis, Eric Dackis, Sun Hee Coles, Moon Hee Coles, Jon Dancer, and Elizabeth Dancer; 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made in Janice's memory to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060 or any animal welfare organization.
