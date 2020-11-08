Janice Frazier of Dalton, Ga., formerly of New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 83.She was preceded in death by her husband; John E. Frazier, son, John G. Frazier and sister, Carol Barber.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Scott Basford of Dalton; grandchildren, Kimberly Basford, Scott Basford Jr. and wife, Amy Price, Jennifer Frazier and Rachel White; four great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Betty Lou Cookson of Sarasota, Fla.The family will hold a private service.To share messages of comfort to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Julian Peeples Funeral Home,Rocky Face Chapel