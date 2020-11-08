1/
Janice Frazier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Frazier of Dalton, Ga., formerly of New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at her residence. She was 83.

She was preceded in death by her husband; John E. Frazier, son, John G. Frazier and sister, Carol Barber.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Scott Basford of Dalton; grandchildren, Kimberly Basford, Scott Basford Jr. and wife, Amy Price, Jennifer Frazier and Rachel White; four great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Betty Lou Cookson of Sarasota, Fla.

The family will hold a private service.

To share messages of comfort to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Julian Peeples Funeral Home,

Rocky Face Chapel

julianpeeples.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved