Janice M. Borocz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home with her loving daughters by her side.
Born in Trenton, she lived in Bordentown and Chesterfield before moving to Columbus after her retirement.
Janice was employed as a teacher for the Chesterfield Township Elementary School. She spent most of her career teaching math and science to the sixth graders. She retired after over 30 years of dedicated service. Janice also served as a volunteer EMT with the Chesterfield Township Emergency Squad.
Janice considered herself to be a very independent women and "lived life on her terms." She loved spending time with her many dear friends. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time at her beach house, making baskets and watching baseball.
The daughter of the late John and Doris Magee, she was preceded in death by her brother, Peter J. Magee, and her Aunt Adella Brock.
She is survived by her loving children, Karen Rhoades (Pat) and Barbara Hartel (Mark); her grandchildren, Michael and Mitchell Hartel; her cousins, Jerry Fewkes and Judy Pitko; and her many wonderful friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 17, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505. At the family's request, burial services will be private. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, 100 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced when possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Please go to Janice's book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below for arrangement information, directions, to upload a picture or to offer condolences to the family.
Robert L. Pecht,
Bordentown Home for Funeralsbordentownhomeforfunerals.com