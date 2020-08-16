Janice S. Fenton of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly. She was 81.
Born in Florence, she was a lifelong resident.
Janice retired a secretary at Novo Nordisk, Princeton, after many years of service. She was a 33-year active member of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey (Bordentown #257 OES), Worthy Matron 2002-2003, and a Past Grand Officer 2003-2005. She attended the Florence United Methodist Church faithfully and was an active member of the Florence Garden Club. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting.
Preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Smith, she is survived by her sons, William J. Fenton and Robert E. Fenton; and her grandchildren, James R. Fenton and Peyton Smith. She also leaves behind a brother, John T. Smith (Ann); nieces, Colleen, Kim, and Michelle; and extended family and dear friends.
A walkthrough viewing with social distancing protocols and masks will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where her funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Florence. Donations in Janice's name may be sent to the Florence Garden Club, 35 W. 5th St., Florence, NJ 08518, or the American Cancer Society
