|
|
Janis M. Lengyel of Clarksville, Ohio, formerly of Shamong, N.J., passed away peacefully at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was 70.
Her husband, John Lengyel Jr., whom she married Sept. 20, 1969, survives.
Mrs. Lengyel was born June 5, 1949 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Oliver Mulford Haseltine and Mae Peterson Haseltine.
Janis was an animal lover. She enjoyed riding horses and later just watching her horses (especially Rassil) miniature donkeys, cats and dogs. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, Ohio.
In addition to her husband, Janis is survived by two sons, Jason Lengyel (Cassandra) of Wilmington, Ohio and Justin Lengyel (Jennifer) of Loveland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alexis Lengyel of Deptford, N.J., Ethan Lengyel of Loveland, Ohio, Madeline Lengyel of Loveland, Ohio, and Conner Whitt of Wilmington, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Bruce Haseltine, preceded her in death.
At her request, Mrs. Lengyel will be cremated. No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Lengyel's name may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, OH 45005, or to St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177.
For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home,
Wilmington - New Vienna, Ohio
smithandsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 20, 2019