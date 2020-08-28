Jason R. Bernhardt passed away tragically on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.



August 29th would have been your birthday. The pain of losing you is still as terrible as the day we lost you. Happy Birthday!! You were the best son ever!!



An obituary was not put in the paper at the time, so we are putting it in for you now to let any friends know.



Jason graduated from Deer Valley High School, Glendale, Ariz., in June 1992 in the top 6% of his class. He returned to New Jersey with his parents and brothers in October 1992. He attended Burlington County College, serving as an ambassador and as Vice President of his class May 1995, graduating with honors, Phi Beta Kappa award and he received his associate degree.



After college he joined the U.S. Coast Guard, training at Cape May, N.J. Jason's first post was on a boat in Portland, Maine. He was sent to California and Virginia to train as an Electronics Tech. Jason was then sent to Cape May, N.J. to serve as a Tech on the Vigorous, another ship. He traveled and was very fond of his job and the Chief he served under. He left the Coast Guard in 2005 with an Honorable Discharge.



Jason worked repairing ATM's, gas detectors and two-way radios, then found a job as an Electronics Tech for JACE, a medical equipment company. He enjoyed working for for them until his passing.



He leaves behind his loving parents, John and Dorothy Bernhardt, his brothers, Chris and Cliff, and his two children, Stephanie and Nathan, whom he loved with all the love he had to give and they loved him as much in return.



For any other info, please contact his parents, John and Dorothy Bernhardt, P.O. Box 2434, Vincentown, NJ 08088.



