Jean B. BulluckJean B. Bulluck (nee Buchholz), age 90, formerly of Moorestown, N.J., passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020.Raised in Palmyra, NJ, she is the daughter of the late Stuart and Ethel Buchholz. Jean received her nurse training from Lankenau Nursing School and earned a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked as a Nurse for several years, most notably for Cooper Hospital and the Palmyra School System. Later, she served on the board of directors for the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association (MVNA) and volunteered in several capacities for MVNA and Well Baby services.Her love for gardening kept her very much involved in the Moorestown Garden Club, and her faith led her to be an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown and prior to that of the Bethany Lutheran Church of Palmyra. Jean loved to travel and visited all 50 U.S. states and all 7 continents. She was also an avid bridge player and participated in several bridge clubs in Moorestown. She played golf at Riverton Country Club and also hosted several women's golf tournaments for the Medical Division of the American Council of Life Insurance.Jean is the Beloved Wife of D. Ernest Bulluck, the Loving Mother of Karen Heine (Reed) and Neil Bulluck (Laura), and a Caring Step-grandmother to Tom and Jack Heine.Relatives and friends are invited to her interment on Friday, November 20 at 11 AM at the Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to the Moorestown Visiting Nurse Association, 300 Harper Drive, Moorestown, NJ 08057.