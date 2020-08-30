Jean Colletti was born Thora Jean Bonnell on July 7, 1932 in Morris, Ill. Jean died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. John's United in Billings, Mont., with her son Karl at her side.



She is survived by three more devoted children, Donna, Audrey and Sonya and their families. Jean had 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and is also survived by her brother, Bob and his family, and the family of her deceased brother, Jack.



One cannot count her friends because Jean made friends almost instantly with everyone. She credits her comfort with meeting new people with moving 13 times, attending 13 different schools, until the family finally settled in Haddonfield, N.J. She attended and graduated from Haddonfield High School, Class of 1950. As her friends listened to her stories, they often suggested she should write a book about her life.



While attending Rutgers (Douglass College) and working at Campbell Soup Company in Camden, she met and married her first husband, Dewayne Guhn. Together they had their four children. In their many travels, they spent many memorable years living on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands. Jean was always there for her family and her friends at every turn. When not on Kwajalein, the family resided in Mount Holly, N.J. Jean was active at her church, St. Paul's Lutheran in Hainesport.



Later in her life she met and married Paul Colletti. Together they enjoyed life in Edgewater Park, N.J. until his death in February 2011. After Paul's death, Jean resided in the retirement communities of Cadbury in Cherry Hill and St. John's United in Billings, Montana.



She will be laid to rest next to her beloved Paul at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington, N.J. at a later date.



