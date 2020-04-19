|
|
Jean M. Manes of Burlington passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with her family at her side. She was 89.
She was the daughter of Barrie and Beatrice Shay. She married Atillio L. Manes in 1949, and they remained life partners until his death in 2002.
Jean is survived by her son, Steven Manes and his wife, Liliana, of Burlington, and her daughter, Kim Pelczar of Nottingham, Md. She was a loving grandmother to Jonathan Bada and his wife, Taylor, and great-grandson, Carter Atillio, of Englewood, Fla. She also is survived by her beloved sister, Barbara Paolello of Blue Anchor, N.J. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their children, to whom she was very close. She was preceded in death by her loving siblings, Mary Louise Gunter of Hammonton, N.J., Patricia Jackamonis of Burlington Township, and Barrie Shay of Burlington.
A homemaker for many years, she was later employed by the Burlington City Board of Education, where she worked in the high school cafeteria. There she was highly regarded by students and staff alike, and notably travelled with many a senior class as a chaperone on their annual trips to Disney World. She was an avid supporter of Burlington City and Philadelphia sports teams. As a student athlete herself, she was inducted into her alma mater's Hall of Fame in 2007. Jean will be remembered by her many friends and family as a kind, bright, dedicated, and faithful member of the Burlington Community.
The family would like to give special thanks to her wonderful at home caregivers and the dedicated staff at Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Due to the current conditions, services for Jean will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to the Friendly Institute of Burlington, P.O. Box 700, Burlington, NJ 08016.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's Web site listed below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
Pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020