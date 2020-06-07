Jean Johnson returned to our Lord on Sunday morning, May 31, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years Earl, her sister Doris Smith, her mother Mae C. Grahn, and father Eugene Carroll.



She is survived by her sons James (Nancy Whisonant) and Kenneth (Patricia Yoos), her brother Vern Carroll, and half-brother Allyn Grahn. She is blessed with five grandchildren: Stephen Johnson, Lauren Ramirez, Jessica Hinrichs, Lyndsey Litke, Justin Reillo, and seven great-grandchildren: Ryan and Finn Johnson, Logan Ramirez, Brooks Litke, Brody Hinrichs and Jordan and Tyler Reillo.



Jean was born Oct. 4, 1921 in Leal, North Dakota, growing up in rural North Dakota during the 1930s dust bowl and depression. She graduated from Wimbledon, North Dakota High School in June 1939.



In 1940 Jean accompanied her Pastor's mother-in-law to Chicago, where she found work and met up with relatives. On July 4th, 1940, she met the love of her life, Earl. Earl became a pilot and career officer in the U.S. Air Force, flying combat missions in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. Jean was a strong and supportive Air Force wife, raising two boys, and setting up households in Texas, Illinois, Alaska, Alabama, New Jersey and Germany. The Air Force life suited Jean. She was active in helping other Air Force families and enjoyed her travels throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Holy Land. Not long before Earl retired from the Air Force, Jean opened up a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Mount Holly, New Jersey, which she successfully ran for 10 years.



Jean was dedicated to studying the Bible and hosted a Bible Study in her home for 20 years. She was a faithful member of the Messiah Lutheran Brethren Church in Browns Mills, New Jersey.



Burial will be private though a memorial service is planned for a future time.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean's name to: Messiah Lutheran Brethren Church, 530 Virginia Dr., Presidential Lakes Estates, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.



The Lankenau Funeral Home,



Pemberton Borough



Stephen Lankenau, Director



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store