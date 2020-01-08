Home

Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Jean Petty Obituary
Jean (Durham) Petty of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Marcella Center, Burlington. She was 87.

Born and raised in Florence, Jean was a lifelong resident. She was a homemaker who was part of the fabric of Florence, being a longtime member of the former First Wesleyan Church of Florence and attended the Florence United Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Florence Garden Club, the Florence Township Chapter of Deborah, the Good Neighbors Senior Citizens Club, and the Florence American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 194.

She enjoyed a good meal with her closest friends and loved spoiling her granddaughters.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Clayton and Stella Durham, her sisters, Grace Estelow and Doris Durham, and her brother, Clayton Durham Jr.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon Bird (Warren "Pete"), and her adoring granddaughters, Ashlynn (James Jr.), Martin, and Alexis Moran (Sean). She also leaves behind her great grandson, Kaiden, her brother, Robert Durham Sr. (Joan), her granddog, Codie, as well as extended family and dear friends.

Her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Phil Loria. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Donations in Jean's name may be sent to the Florence Township Volunteer Fire Co. #1, 401 Firehouse La., Florence, NJ 08518, or to the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020
