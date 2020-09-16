1/
Jean Potter (Ainsworth) Croshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Potter Croshaw (Ainsworth) passed peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 70.

Born in Mount Holly, Jean was a registered nurse at Virtua Hospital for 48 years.

She enjoyed reading, creative writing, sewing, and was a woman of great faith in God.

A member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Columbus for 25 years, she was a volunteer chaplain at Virtua Hospital.

Jean leaves behind her loving husband, Robert M. Ainsworth; two loving daughters, Mary Beth Ainsworth of Mount Holly and Pamela Jean Ainsworth of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; her grandson, Parker Wirth of Mount Holly; her brother, Steven L. Croshaw of Belmont, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her close friends, Beverly Barthmaier, Susan Gadoury, Cathy Ronca, Mary Ann Wolverton, and Karen Bailey.

Socially distanced calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 24573 E. Main St., Columbus, NJ 08022. Interment will be private in Upper Springfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wesley United Methodist Church or Mansfield Township Ambulance Corps.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved