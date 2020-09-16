Jean Potter Croshaw (Ainsworth) passed peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, with her family by her side. She was 70.Born in Mount Holly, Jean was a registered nurse at Virtua Hospital for 48 years.She enjoyed reading, creative writing, sewing, and was a woman of great faith in God.A member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Columbus for 25 years, she was a volunteer chaplain at Virtua Hospital.Jean leaves behind her loving husband, Robert M. Ainsworth; two loving daughters, Mary Beth Ainsworth of Mount Holly and Pamela Jean Ainsworth of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; her grandson, Parker Wirth of Mount Holly; her brother, Steven L. Croshaw of Belmont, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her close friends, Beverly Barthmaier, Susan Gadoury, Cathy Ronca, Mary Ann Wolverton, and Karen Bailey.Socially distanced calling hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept 19, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 24573 E. Main St., Columbus, NJ 08022. Interment will be private in Upper Springfield Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Wesley United Methodist Church or Mansfield Township Ambulance Corps.Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.Ed Kaelin III,Lee Funeral Home,Mount Holly