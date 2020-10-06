Jean Smith Moyer passed away in peace on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was 88.A lifelong resident of Medford, N.J., she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Moyer, her dear sister, Marge and brother-in-law, Paul Reily, and her brother, Cliff and sister-in-law, Arlene Smith. She also was preceded in death by her only daughter, Sharon Moyer Bradshaw McShane, who she missed very much.She is remembered fondly and with great love by her sons, Jack, Paul and wife, Donna, and Scot and fiancée, Laurie, her son-in-law, Michael McShane, grandchildren, David Bradshaw and wife, Tara, Jen Radley and husband, Scott, Amanda, Chloe, and Hannah Moyer, and great grandchildren, Kate, Nora, and David Bradshaw and Jack, Sam, and Max Radley. She was particularly proud to be a great, great grandmother to Oliver Nathan Bradshaw-Jones. She will also be remembered with love by Jessica, Melanie, and Ryan Sharkey with great grandson, Ryan Jr., as well as Megan Snyder, Christopher McShane and Kelly Miller. She is survived by her younger sister, Lillian Marconi, and brother, John Smith and wife, June. Jean also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends whose lives she touched."Gram" was instrumental in helping Sharon with child care when Dave and Jen were young. She had also been the rock that Amanda depended on in her times of need.Jean was very active in the Medford community. Her homes in Hoot Owl and then on Friends Avenue were the site of frequent celebrations and parties. For eight years she was a member of the First Aid Squad, where she assisted in many medical emergencies.While raising her children and grandchildren she also worked at Shawnee High School. For 17 years she touched the lives of Medford students as they passed through the school's cafeteria. Her pleasant demeanor then brightened the Medford Tax office, where she worked for three years. Since 2002 she had been a loyal and hard-working volunteer at the St. Vincent dePaul thrift store. Her smiling face and helping hands will be missed by all.Relatives and friends are invited for a visit and walkthrough from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a memorial service will only be open to invited guests. We appreciate your understanding.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The St. Vincent dePaul Society, 1 Jones Rd., Medford, NJ 08055, or to a fund dedicated to care for Amanda Moyer. These checks can be made out to Michael McShane and mailed to 743 N. Taylor St., Philadelphia, PA 19130.Lechner Funeral Home,Medford