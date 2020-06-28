Jean T. Stahmer
Jean T. Stahmer of Marlton, N.J., passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.

Born in Levittown, Pa., Jean enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family. She was an integral employee at Liberty Bell Diner in Philadelphia for over 15 years.

Jean was always willing to help and went above and beyond for those in her life. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed and always remembered.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Price and Jean Price, and her sister, Roxanne Spatafore.

She is survived by her former husband, Rick Stahmer, her daughters, Ashley and Jennifer Stahmer, her brothers, Russell Price and James Price, her sister, Debera Drozdek, and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, immediately followed by a funeral service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Interment will follow at Eldridge Cemetery, Mount Laurel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
