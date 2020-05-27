Home

Hillsborough Funeral Home
Jeanette "Jeanne" Lennox

Jeanette "Jeanne" Lennox Obituary
Jeanette "Jeanne" (Klinger) Lennox of Pemberton, previously of Moorestown, soulmate of Carl Lennox, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 72.

Jeanette was the first born to Eleanor (Powell) and William Klinger in Camden, N.J. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Allen, Paul and William "Bill."

Jeanne was the loving mother of John Lennox (Lynn) of Moorestown and Jeanine Reilly (Michael) of Hillsborough, N.J.; grandmother of Keith Lennox, and Christopher, Michael, Elizabeth and Brian Reilly; loving sister of Janice Moore (Chris) of Media, Pa.; and sister- in-law of Kathy Klinger of Deptford, N.J. and Sharon Klinger of Glassboro, N.J.

Jeanne was a lifetime member of Grace Episcopal Church in Merchantville and former President and Secretary of the ECW, a choir mom, and Vestry member. She attended Bible study at the First Presbyterian Church in Moorestown and coached girls' softball for many years in Moorestown.

Jeanne was a wonderful homemaker and wife for 53 years. She loved her home and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed shopping, baking, and most of all, being surrounded by family. Jeanne was loving and giving and will missed tremendously by all who knew her.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held privately.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Hillsborough Funeral Home,

Hillsborough, N.J.

hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 27, 2020
