Jeanette Olga Griffith, born March 1, 1938 to Stanley and Olga (McCullough) Griffith, was fun, beautiful, talented and smart. She passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Washington, Utah.
As a child she was outgoing, sweet and sure she could do anything (including singing Ave Maria out the upstairs window).
As a young woman, she loved cheerleading, plays, proms, music, art and cherished lifelong friends. She married her Palmyra High School (N.J.) sweetheart, Robert "Bob" Kegel, who passed June 17, 2019, "the main character in her book of life." They loved dancing, playing cards and entertaining. They had three children, Sheri, Scott and Janine, who often wore her latest fashion creations. She taught them to love everyone and be kind. Sadly Bob and Jeanette divorced.
She re-married and had two children, Michael and Michelle Lents, which took her to California. In San Diego she was a Medical office manager. Later she served on the Sierra Madre July 4th and Rose Parade committees with Jim Little by her side. She cooked and baked, but shopping, shoes, fashion and well-planned parties were always a priority!
Moving to Arizona she became a successful Realtor and loved flipping houses with Chuck Struck. Her own home, stunning! Regrets: not enough time to draw, paint or write poetry (which she loved) and she ever missed New Jersey! Jeanette always overcame life's challenges with grace. Even when she fell very ill the past few years, she rarely complained and was very grateful.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Stan and John.
Surviving are her children, Sheri Orton (Steve), Scott Kegel, Janine Sawyers, Michael Lents (Yoshiko), and Michelle Nobles and companion, Jim Little. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren: Michael Anderson, Tiffany Swingler, Charity Rocha, Holly Vensel, Stephen Anderson, Victoria Drenk, Alexandra Suwyn, Natashia Kazezian, Vartan Kazezian, Zachary Sawyers, Riley Sawyers, and Adam McCullough, 17 great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
We wish to thank Heidi, Gloria, Dixie Hospice and McMillan Mortuary for their loving care.
Services and interment for Jeanette were held Aug. 3rd at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019