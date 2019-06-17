|
Jeanne Middleton Cliver Earnshaw of Lumberton died Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was 94.
Born July 3, 1924 in Collingswood, N.J., Jeanne lived in South Jersey her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Grace Cliver, her sisters, Phyllis Ann Cliver Doyle and Elizabeth Cox Cliver Duncan, and former husbands, Frank Blattenberger and James W. Earnshaw.
She is survived by her nieces, Paula Doyle Zeanah (Charles H. Jr. of New Orleans, La.) and Eileen Doyle (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho); nephews, Mark Doyle (Lenna) and Jon Doyle (Tammy Pham) of San Diego, Calif., grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family members.
Jeanne resided at Virtua Rehab Center since 2009, and was grateful to the staff and especially the kind attention from her cousin, Diane Hardwick. Jeanne had a zest for life, and cared deeply for her family and Darlene Dontonville, who was like family to her. She is missed by all who loved her.
She will be laid to rest in a private service on June 22nd at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Virtua Rehab Center in Lumberton, N.J. or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, Marlton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 17, 2019