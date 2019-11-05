Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Jeanne M. Stone

Jeanne M. Stone Obituary
Jeanne M. Stone of Riverton passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was 94.

She was the wife of the late Vernon W. Stone Jr., the loving mother of Ginny Miller (John) of Palmyra, David (Tracie) of Texas, Johanna of Wenonah, N.J. Michael of Florida, and Edward (Julie) of Texas, and is also survived by her grandchildren, Ken (Jeannine), Becky (Mike), Shannon (Vince), Nicole (Ben), Anthony (Michelle), Melanie (Kyle), Brent (Meredith) and Kaeleen, as well as her great grandchildren, Maddie, John, Ben, Lauren, Emmy, Connor and Dalton.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Christ Episcopal Church, 638 Parry Ave., Palmyra, where the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 5, 2019
