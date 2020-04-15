|
Jeanne Marie Koslowsky was born at Patuxent Naval Air Station, MD, and died in peace on April 10, 2020 in her home in Wilmington, DE at the age of 72 after battling Alzheimer's disease.
She is survived by her husband of over 51 years, John Michael Koslowsky, Jr. (Jack). Jeanne is also survived by her five children, their spouses, and her 19 grandchildren, including: John Michael, III (Mike) and Kipper Koslowsky and their children, Julia, John Michael IV, Calvin, and Henry. Craig and Kathleen Welch and their children, Max, Abby, and Jack. Kevin and Laura Koslowsky and their children, David, Leah, and Samuel. Benjamin and Kristine Boyes and their children, Joshua, Austin, and Hannah. Stephen and Kristine Koslowsky and their children, Katie, Jonah, Nora, Sarah, Megan, and Emilia.
Jeanne is the daughter of John and Margaret Gelsinger, and the oldest of their 16 children. She was a beautiful answer to prayer after her parents had difficulty becoming pregnant. Jeanne spent most of her childhood in Woodbury, NJ, and is survived by her 15 younger siblings: Jeffrey, James, John, Theresa, Paul, Charles, Thomas, William, Kenneth, Margaret, Owen, Mark, Peter, Donald, and Robert. After marrying Jack in 1968, they resided in Haddon Heights, Collingswood, Audubon, and eventually settled in Medford, N.J. for many years, before moving to Wilmington, DE for the past decade.
Jeanne's love for Jesus has been evident to all who have known her. And her prayers have impacted our very lives, as she would "pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests" (Ephesians 6:18). She has been a prayer warrior like no other and is an expert in the armor of God (Ephesians 6). She loved to pray Psalm 103, "Praise the Lord, my soul; all my inmost being, praise His holy name." It's awesome to imagine her complete joy now!
Jeanne's life has been filled with loving God and loving others. She always placed others and their needs above her own, doing anything she can to serve others with acts of kindness and care. Her purity of heart, selfless character, and beautiful mind have been pillars of strength and goodness in our family.
The verses in Proverbs 31:25-29 describe our beloved Jeanne very well: "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.'"
Jeanne has been light and life to all who know her. Her joy, smile, compassion, and care were absolutely life giving. Being in her presence was to know what it is to be loved. Though her presence with us will be missed, we are not without hope because Jeanne had placed her trust in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. We know that she is fully restored and renewed in her heavenly body and is in the very presence of God Himself. And those of us who place our faith in Jesus, do not have to say goodbye to her forever. We just have to say goodbye for now. We will see her soon.
In light of the current conditions with COVID-19, the family has decided to postpone a memorial service for Jeanne until a later date. For online condolences visit the website below.
