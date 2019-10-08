Home

Jeannette L. Thurman of Delran, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

Jeannette is survived by her husband, Bill; her sons, Bill (Angie) and Steven (Tia); grandchildren, Easton, Ava, Ella, Jaslynn, and Landon; her sister, Linda; and brother, Dennis. She will be missed by the rest of her family, along with many dear long time friends.

Come celebrate her 65 years from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Resurrection Parish, Holy Name Church, 260 Conrow Rd., Delran, NJ 08075, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 'Adult & Teen Challenge' Faith based addiction rehabilitation program, teenchallengeusa.org/give.

Sweeney Funeral Home,

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 8, 2019
